



The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges.

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder and kidnapping, while the other two face conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, disappeared on May 24 after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Connecticut State Police say they have a strong case, releasing a 35-page arrest warrant that details interviews and gruesome evidence.

WEB EXTRA: Read Fotis Dulos’s Full Arrest Warrant (.pdf)

Although Jennifer Dulos’s body is still missing, investigators found her blood and DNA on items that were dumped in Hartford, including a bra and four zip ties.

The warrant says “it appears zip ties were used to secure and incapacitate” her while she was still alive “to restrain her movements and prevent her escape.” Investigators believe she was stabbed or bludgeoned to death inside her New Canaan home.

“Dulos packages Jennifer using plastic zip ties and places her inside her own 2017 Chevrolet Suburban,” the warrant says.

Her SUV was later found abandoned.

WEB EXTRA: Timeline Of Investigation Into Jennifer Dulos’s Disappearance

Fotis Dulos’s defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters Tuesday his client is innocent.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Dulos had any involvement in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer, and we defy the state to prove that she is in fact dead,” he said.

Police say Troconis kept changing her story about her interactions with Fotis Dulos on the day that Jennifer Dulos went missing. She allegedly told investigators he once said, “Sometimes I hope she disappears,” referencing their ongoing marital problems.

As for Mawhinney, his warrant alludes to a large hole, described as “100% a human grave,” that was found on the grounds of the Windsor Rod and Gun Club, which Mawhinney helped establish more than a decade ago. Police inspected the hole but found it was filled in and had no human remains.

WATCH: Connecticut State Police Share Update On Jennifer Dulos Case

Following the news of their arrests, the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos group released a statement thanking investigators for their “tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests.”

“Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss,” the statement continued. “We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

Dulos and Troconis were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the New Canaan Police Department tip line at (203) 594-3544 or see the website FindJenniferDulos.com.