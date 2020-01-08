NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – The U.S. Army is responding to a number of fraudulent text messages sent out across the country erroneously alerting people they had been drafted for military service.
“U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army,” the Army said in the statement.
Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.
Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.
Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc
— U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020
The U.S. Selective Service also posted online they were not contacting anyone regarding the draft, which has not been in effect since 1973.
After a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” against all responsible. Talk about renewing the draft has been rampant across social media, along with misinformation about how people qualify – particularly college students about how the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) plays into the equation.
How U.S. Military Service Draft Works
- Any person assigned the sex of male at birth who is between the ages of 18 to 25 is required to register for the draft. Eligible citizens are required to register within 30 days of turning 18, and immigrants must register within 30 days of entering the U.S.
- If someone who is eligible for the draft has not yet registered, they’re generally unable to get federal financial aid for higher education. FAFSA offers applicants a way to register for the draft in the aid application. Those who are ineligible for draft exemption and who failed to register are not granted federal financial aid, according to the Federal Student Aid Handbook.
- Draft exemptions include males currently in the armed services and on active duty, not including members of the Reserve and National Guard who are not on active duty, males under the age of 18 at the time they complete their FAFSA, non-citizens of the U.S. who came to the country after turning 26 years old, and transgender males.
- Eligible males who forgo federal student loans or do not go to college are not omitted from the draft. Those who choose not to register are susceptible to a felony charge and a fine of up to $250,000, a prison sentence of up to five years, or a combination of the two.