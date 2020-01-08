



Representatives for the Port Authority Police Department are expressing their outrage after a Queens judge released a suspect back onto the streets after assaulting an officer at LaGuardia Airport.

That suspect admitted they spit into an officer’s mouth knowing he had HIV.

According to a statement from the PAPD, obtained by CBS2’s Tony Aiello, the suspect was arrested at the airport on larceny charges on Monday.

The prisoner reportedly began to fight police officers after being taken to the PAPD station house at LaGuardia – eventually spitting at the injured officer.

Port Authority officials say the suspect told police they were HIV-positive and tests later confirmed that diagnosis.

The larceny suspect was charged with both 2nd degree assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

Despite the Queens District Attorney’s Office requesting the attacker be released on their own recognizance with supervision, a judge granted the suspect’s release without supervision.

“Absolutely ridiculous! The number one responsibility of government is to protect the people; bail reform relinquishes government of that responsibility,’ Port Authority PBA President Paul Nunziato said in a statement.

“My police officer was assaulted, he and his family will live a life of worry about the possibility of further harm. History will repeat itself and hard-working New Yorkers will once again be hostages in their own homes.”

PAPD officials say the injured officer, who is now awaiting health tests, is a newlywed.

His attacker is back on the street.