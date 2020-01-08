



— A state report is claiming the Long Island Rail Road has been misleading its riders.

On Tuesday, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff found out more on a recent audit, and the railroad’s response.

The audit found “deficiencies and inconsistencies” in how the railroad measures its ridership and train breakdowns.

For example, when counting miles traveled between train breakdowns, the railroad has been measuring a single train car instead of an entire broken down train.

Several mechanical failures weren’t counted at all. In February of 2018, for instance, 202 train failures were reported, but only 24 made the tally.

According to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, “The MTA puts out mountains of data about ridership and service reliability, but too often its numbers are skewed or simply misleading.”

Ridership numbers are also off track. The railroad counts ticket sales, rather than actual passenger counts.

The LIRR defended its system of measuring, but is open to changes. It claims no one is cooking the books but rather employees are following long-standing rail industry standards.

Its reliability will improve as its 1980s trains are replaced by new trains. The antiquated fleet is expected to be completely replaced within four years.

Commuters said that’s not fast enough.