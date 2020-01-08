Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After hundreds of new subway cars were pulled from service, there was another problem for the MTA Wednesday.
This one surrounds the new touch-less pay system known as OMNY.
Nearly 30 people say they’ve been charged for rides they didn’t take.
It reportedly happened when the express transit feature on their iPhones was activated. The MTA says it has been in touch with Apple to address the issue.
If you use a transit app, you’re urged to check your settings.