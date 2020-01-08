Comments
Expect a few passing snow showers/squalls around the area this afternoon. And it will remain windy with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, so hold on to those hats!
Gusty winds remain in place tonight with wind chills crashing into the teens and even single digits north and west. Outside of that, expect fair skies with lows in the low 20s.
The winds will die down tomorrow, but we’ll struggle to get much above the freezing mark. The good news is high pressure will be in control, so it should look pretty good out there.
As for Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and a big bounce-back in the temperatures: low 50s!