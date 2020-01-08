CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Asian-Americans, Brooklyn, Community Education Council 22, education, Jackie Cody, Local TV, New York, Racial slurs, School Board


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn school board member is set to face suspension over racially insensitive remarks directed at the Asian community.

Community Education Council 22 approved a resolution to suspend school board member Jackie Cody for the next two meetings.

Jackie Cody (Credit: Lina Chen)

Cody has faced criticism for referring to Asian-Americans as “yellow folks” and “yellow children” in an online forum in September.

FLASHBACK: Brooklyn School Board Member Sparks Outrage, Community Demands She Resign After Using Racial Slur Against Asians

The council also voted on a second resolution demanding Cody stop using a personal email account for school board related communication.

A third measure calling on her to resign did not pass.

Parents and local lawmakers have continued to rally against Cody keeping her position since the September comments came to light.

Comments

Leave a Reply