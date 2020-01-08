Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn school board member is set to face suspension over racially insensitive remarks directed at the Asian community.
Community Education Council 22 approved a resolution to suspend school board member Jackie Cody for the next two meetings.
Cody has faced criticism for referring to Asian-Americans as “yellow folks” and “yellow children” in an online forum in September.
The council also voted on a second resolution demanding Cody stop using a personal email account for school board related communication.
A third measure calling on her to resign did not pass.
Parents and local lawmakers have continued to rally against Cody keeping her position since the September comments came to light.