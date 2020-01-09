



The victim – Maria Fuertes – was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning on 127th Street in South Richmond Hill. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect approached Fuertes from behind and knocked her to the ground, causing trauma to her neck and back. Sources told CBS2 she may have also been strangled.

🚨WANTED🚨for a HOMICIDE Opposite of 103-26 127th St. #Queens @NYPD106pct on 1/6/20 @ 12:00 A.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/2NZVvCoflV — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 9, 2020

News of her death shocked her neighbors, who called her a staple in the community.

“Whoever did this, it’s some real sucker stuff, like come on. This lady was harmless,” neighbor Devar Hurd said. “Couldn’t hurt nothing, even if you asked her to. It’s that kind of thing.”

“Random people would help her, bring her and help her cross the street and bring her home,” said neighbor Anthony Davis. “She was an amazing woman… She does the same thing every single day.”

Fuertes’ routine included stopping by the Bakewell restaurant just before is closed. She was last seen there Sunday night.

“Between 10:30 to 11 she comes here, and we make sure she gets her stuff every day,” owner Biba Ramnarace told CBS2.

Neighbors also said Fuertes was hunched over when she walked and known for having cats.

Police described the man wanted for questioning as having a medium complexion, average build, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.