BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Jersey law enforcement officers were back in school Thursday morning, to receive a big thank you from students.

All Saints Catholic Academy in Bayonne held a “Law Enforcement Professional Day.”

The school invited student relatives who are police officers, or in the sheriff’s department, the Port Authority, or the Transit Authority. The honorees were greeted in the school’s gym with big applause.

“It’s really nice to see some support from the school at any point. Day in and day out, it’s not always the easiest job,” Port Authority Officer Christopher Karulski said.

“It makes our students realize that these men and women put on a uniform every day and go out and do things that most people aren’t capable of. So, it teaches us a little about respect and it teaches us a little about gratitude,” event organizer and school health teacher Mary Cole added.

The school said it holds the event to respond to the negative attention given to law enforcement officers.