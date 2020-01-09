Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video injuring a bodega worker in the Bronx.
The suspect allegedly chased a woman into the deli around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Prospect Avenue and East 164th Street in the Foxhurst section.
When the 54-year-old worker intervened, police said the man threw a glass bottle at him over the counter.
The clerk had to be treated for cuts to his face.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.