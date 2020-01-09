CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:East Village, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Police-Involved Shooting, Reena Roy


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people have been hospitalized following a police-involved shooting early this morning in the East Village.

Shots were fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. near East 7th Street and Avenue A.

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said no officers were hurt.

It’s unclear who fired their weapon first, but authorities said a gun was recovered on the scene.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply