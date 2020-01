Two people have been hospitalized following a police-involved shooting early this morning in the East Village

Shots were fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. near East 7th Street and Avenue A.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of East 7th st & Ave A in Manhattan due to a police involved shooting. Expected emergency vehicles in the area. More information to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/15R2v9kRQC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 9, 2020

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said no officers were hurt.

It’s unclear who fired their weapon first, but authorities said a gun was recovered on the scene.

