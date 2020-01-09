Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was punched after apparently getting into an argument over a Manhattan parking spot Thursday.
It happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 30th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police say one man hit the other in the face with an unknown object and then got into a gray or silver Hyundai Tucson being driven by a woman.
Police say the suspect has tattoos on his face.
The vehicle had Pennsylvania license plates.
The victim was not seriously injured.