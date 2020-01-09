



— Train troubles continue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

CBS2 first reported Wednesday that 298 brand new cars were taken out of service because they were unsafe. On Thursday, Andy Byford, the president of New York City Transit, said those cars won’t be back on the tracks until every single safety concern is addressed, Ali Bauman reported.

Nearly 300 old subway cars were brought out of retirement this week and are running on the A, C, J and Z lines. The Transit Authority is temporarily using them to replace a brand new fleet of train cars, following a pair of mechanical failures.

“You don’t withdraw a fleet lightly, but I saw enough to say I want this whole fleet checked,” Byford said.

The Transit Authority said no one was hurt in either the Dec. 24 or Jan. 3 malfunctions. In the first incident, a door unexpectedly opened nearly four inches en route. In the other, a door didn’t open in station. The manufacturer, Bombardier Transportation, was investigating.

“Bombardier informed us while trying to get to the bottom of these two incidents they had discovered they might have broader issue with doors on cars,” Byford said.

The Transit Authority said it has hired a third party inspector to join Bombardier and the MTA in checking every car in the new fleet. Bombardier has also agreed to install new safety software on the new cars for additional assurance.

“Clearly, this is taking much longer than Bombardier expected and to be frank the NYC Transit would like,” Byford said. “We will not rush any trains into service until we are wholly satisfied it is safe to do so.”

In the meantime, the city said one of the older cars did have a mechanical issue Thursday morning on the C line and was put back in retirement.

“It’s not ideal having these old trains in service. They’re absolutely safe. Although they’re slated for retirement they’re still in certification,” Byford said.

The Transit Authority said it’s evaluating all legal options against the manufacturer, including the best way to recover costs incurred from this whole ordeal.