By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Nothing but mostly sunny skies and just a few passing clouds today but temps… not so fun. We start of quite cold today with temps in the lower 20s and teens around the area. Combine that with a wind chill, and it feels like 13° in NYC waking up, and near ZERO in the lower Hudson Valley. We moderate very little today, topping off around 35°.

It’s chilly again tonight, but we totally flip the coin Friday. A warm surge is headed our way and we really get cranking by Saturday with temps in the 60s! Wow! The record on Saturday is 63°, we could easily tie or break it. Check back in for the latest!