We’re headed up to a high of about 34° this afternoon, so bundle up. The good news is it won’t be as windy and it will look pretty nice out there.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds return tonight, but it looks to stay dry. As for our temps, they’ll kind of level off, so we’ll linger around the freezing mark.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature a lot of cloud cover along with some patchy drizzle or light rain. The other side of the story will be the big temperature swing… low 50s!

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, by Saturday, we’re preparing for an April feel as temperatures make a run for the low 60s!

