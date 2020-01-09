Comments
We’re headed up to a high of about 34° this afternoon, so bundle up. The good news is it won’t be as windy and it will look pretty nice out there.
Clouds return tonight, but it looks to stay dry. As for our temps, they’ll kind of level off, so we’ll linger around the freezing mark.
Tomorrow will feature a lot of cloud cover along with some patchy drizzle or light rain. The other side of the story will be the big temperature swing… low 50s!
Then, by Saturday, we’re preparing for an April feel as temperatures make a run for the low 60s!