



– Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at New Rochelle High School

Wednesday night, parents received a disturbing email from the school superintendent letting them know that a student said she was sexually assaulted on school grounds.

Police are releasing very few details but say the accuser is a female student and the suspect is a male student. As far as timeframe, police would only say it allegedly happened recently.

Frank Scalia has two children at the school.

“It certainly makes me feel so sad. This should not be happening, period,” Scalia said.

Senhia Pjetrovic has three children. Her youngest is just two years old.

“That’s just horrible to hear. You come into Westchester for a better life, and then you have to deal with the same thing like in a regular public school in New York City,” she said.

The school district and police are investigating and say school counselors will provide any support the students need.