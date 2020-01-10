Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two infants have died at a hotel used as a homeless shelter in East Elmhurst.
Their father called 911 at 3:10 p.m., telling authorities he found them unresponsive in their crib, according to police.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene and performed CPR, and then took the 2-month-olds to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Police cannot confirm if the two are twins, but they appear to be siblings.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. We offer our condolences to the family and will provide them with any and all support that we can during this difficult time,” the Department of Homeless Services said in a statement.
