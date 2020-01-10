



— In an effort to honor missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos , a state senator is proposing changes to make family court less of an ordeal and strengthen protections for women.

Connecticut State Police intentionally sent a subtle signal Wednesday after Fotis Dulos was booked on a murder charge.

Two female officers escorted him from Troop G headquarters — one wearing a purple blouse, the color of domestic violence awareness.

“We stand here today seeking justice for Jennifer,” Sen. Alex Bergstein said.

Bergstein says the Dulos case represents terrible domestic violence — not all of it physical.

Friends say Jennifer Farber Dulos suffered a huge emotional toll as the divorce case dragged on. There were more than 500 filings in the case since early 2017.

“These cases are often the result of abusers weaponizing the legal system to harass, intimidate and destroy the person who dared to leave,” Bergstein said.

Bergstein told domestic violence survivors, some of whom hid their faces, she will introduce a series of reforms for domestic violence and family court cases.

Carrie Luft, the spokeswoman for the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos, was in the room, signaling their approval of the effort.

In Stamford, there’s a new filing in the murder case against Fotis Dulos — a motion to dismiss the charges.

The Dulos defense team says because a grand jury did not hear the case, Dulos’ Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

“The state does not possess the evidence necessary for any of its charges to withstand scrutiny … in a grand jury proceeding,” the filing says.

One legal expert told CBS2’s Tony Aiello it’s a shot in the dark because Connecticut uses grand juries only in very limited circumstances.

Defense attorney Norm Pattis says Jennifer’s disappearance is a “tragic mystery.” He said it is “crisis mongering” to use it to advance a legislative agenda.