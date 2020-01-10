



A dozen families were displaced when a fire ripped through a NYCHA apartment building last night in the Bronx.

Flames broke out around 6:40 p.m. inside the building on Findlay Avenue in the Concourse section.

“The smoke was very intense in my apartment. And when I looked out the window, there was fire on the roof,” witness Lorraine Aponte told CBS2. “So I called my friend, and her daughter lives on the third floor, and they’re all in the center right now with no shoes, no nothing.”

Nearly 150 firefighters responded to battle the blaze.

“Had members pull all the ceilings in the interior and cut the roof, and we had three lines going to put out the fire and save the rest of the building,” FDNY Chief Daniel O’Sullivan said.

“The fire was really, really bad. Really bad,” said Aponte. “I’m just standing here to see, I hope everybody’s OK.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but approximately 30 adults and 22 children were forced out of their homes.

The Red Cross set them up in a hotel for the night. It’s unclear when they’ll be allowed back inside.

“The whole wall, the ceiling – destroyed everything,” another witness added. “So she was crying, she said ‘what are we going to do now, where are we going now?'”

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire.