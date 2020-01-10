Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is planning to add dozens of security cameras in Brooklyn in response to the recent anti-Semitic hate crimes.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is planning to add dozens of security cameras in Brooklyn in response to the recent anti-Semitic hate crimes.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the NYPD will install 100 new cameras in Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Borough Park.
RELATED STORY: Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge For Anti-Hate Rally In Support Of Jewish Community
The first 30 cameras will be up and working by March.
The NYPD will then work with community members to identify the best locations for the remaining cameras.