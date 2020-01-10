



A new bill regarding unvaccinated children in New Jersey is causing a lot of controversy.

There’s a proposal for a new exemption.

There were major protests at the statehouse Thursday as legislators voted on a controversial vaccination bill. As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school.

A compromise was made on the bill for private schools and daycare centers. Those programs would be allowed to accept unvaccinated children.

Democrats needed one more vote to get the bill passed. Republican State Senator Declan O’Scanlon was that vote, once some amendments were made.

As the bill stands now, it is much different than New York state’s, where religious exemptions are no longer allowed, including public, private and religious schools.

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker spoke to Sue Collins, the president of New Jersey Coalition for Vaccination Choice, who says the amendments will allow only the wealthy to buy their way out of a law via private schools.

“They took a bad bill and added amendments to make it a worse bill. It will really severely impact special needs children in the state, who will be left with really no education options. And students will be forced to not attend school,” Collins said.

“Measles rates are going up exponentially. Not quite exponentially, but over the last few years it went from under a hundred a couple of years ago, three hundred and some last year to almost 1,300 in the last 12 months. This is a threatening disease. And exactly what the pro-vaccine people told us would happen as we have increased non-vaccination rates is happening,” O’Scanlon said.

The outbreak of measles in New Jersey and other states prompted lawmakers to get involved in the health decision. There were 14,000 students granted religious exemptions in the 2018-19 academic year.

The bill still has to pass in the Assembly on Monday. If Gov. Phil Murphy signs it, it would take effect six months later.

New Jersey would be the sixth state to pass such a law, joining California, Maine, Mississippi, West Virginia and New York.