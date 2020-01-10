Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.
The 66-year-old disgraced financier died by suicide in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan told a judge on Thursday that video of the wrong jail cell was preserved during Epstein’s suicide attempt weeks before he died.
Prosecutors say a backup system also failed to capture footage due to technical issues.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, citing the ongoing federal investigation.