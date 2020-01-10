



– Her outer space dreams began in the sixth grade, and from Long Island to NASA , Jasmin Mohbeli is America’s newest astronaut.

Lenox Elementary erupted with pride as the ceremonies honoring Moghbeli and the newest astronaut class in America was live-streamed into the Baldwin school from Johnson Space Center, the NASA Candidate program, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

“It’s amazing because she achieved her dream and she’s all the way up there about to graduate and go to NASA,” said one student.

It inspires you to dream big because anything can happen, even in a small town like Baldwin,” said another.

After completing more than two years of basic training, Jasmin is now eligible for spaceflight, including assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the Moon, and ultimately, missions to Mars.

“We see role models all the time, but they’re not that many astronauts, right?” said Dr. Shari Camhi, superintendent of Baldwin Schools. “To have our own ‘Baldwinaut’ in our presence who has walked our halls, lived in our community, shopped in the same stores, is really an inspiration.”

Moghbeli was one of 13 chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants.

The students made a Skype call to astronaut Moghbeli to hear all about living and going to Baldwin Schools, graduating from the high school, on to MIT in Massachusetts, pursuing Naval Engineering in California – and soon, the kids hope, the newest star in space.