Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA says raccoons were to blame for nearly 90 transit delays in 2019 – more than quadruple the year before.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA says raccoons were to blame for nearly 90 transit delays in 2019 – more than quadruple the year before.
One raccoon named Rocky has been caught several times trying to board the S-79 bus at the Yukon depot on Staten Island.
In November, another raccoon caused a commotion at the Nevins Street subway station in Brooklyn.
MTA officials say the animals caused 87 delays last year, compared to just 18 the year before.
Animal-related delays still make up a very small percentage of total delays.