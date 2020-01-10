Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials have recovered more than $700,000 stolen in a cyber scam.
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials have recovered more than $700,000 stolen in a cyber scam.
The money was stolen out of the county comptroller’s office in an elaborate phishing scheme.
It started in October when an organization pretending to be an existing county vendor said they were due payment, but the comptroller’s office was suspicious and contacted police.
The money ended up in a woman’s account in Seattle.
“The ransomware started the process. They emailed, set up a bogus email account and then they reached into the comptroller’s office requesting payment under the fraudulent account,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
The investigation is ongoing.