It will be considerably mild today after the cold we endured yesterday. Expect highs to be in the low 50s, which is about 10-15° warmer than it should be. The only issue with today is we won’t see much of any sun.

Out temperatures will hold steady and remain on the mild side into tonight. Outside of that we’ll be dealing with a lot of cloud cover and even some fog.

Tomorrow will be running even warmer with highs in the 60s if you can believe it. We’re even going to make a run at a 45 year old record of 63° set back in 1975.

We’ll then see a round of showers early Sunday morning ahead of our next cold front, but for the remainder of the day, it will be mild with temperatures still in record territory; the record for that date is 66° set back in 2017.

