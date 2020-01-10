NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for four people accused of a violent robbery in the Bronx.
Surveillance video captured them walking into an apartment building near the corner of Wood Road and West Avenue in the Unionport section.
Police say the female suspect knocked on the victim’s door claiming she was a representative from the home security company ADT.
Investigators say when the victim opened the door three men barged in and punched her in the face several times before ransacking the apartment.
Police say the crooks got away with a Louis Vuitton bag, electronics, and a wallet containing cash and credit cards.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.