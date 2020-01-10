



The victim – Maria Fuertes – was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning on 127th Street in South Richmond Hill. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect approached Fuertes from behind and knocked her to the ground, causing trauma to her neck and back. Surveillance video shows the man drag her down the street, out of view of the camera.

Investigators believe Fuertes may have been strangled.

News of her death shocked her neighbors, who called her a staple in the community.

“Whoever did this, it’s some real sucker stuff, like come on. This lady was harmless,” neighbor Devar Hurd said. “Couldn’t hurt nothing, even if you asked her to. It’s that kind of thing.”

“Random people would help her, bring her and help her cross the street and bring her home,” said neighbor Anthony Davis. “She was an amazing woman… She does the same thing every single day.”

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the @NYPD106Pct Detectives and Queens South Homicide Squad, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve taken this suspect into custody. https://t.co/YPoSkH1A8T — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) January 10, 2020

Fuertes’ routine included stopping by the Bakewell restaurant just before is closed. She was last seen there Sunday night.

“Between 10:30 to 11 she comes here, and we make sure she gets her stuff every day,” owner Biba Ramnarace told CBS2.

She also collected cans and turned them in for cash to feed the many cats she took care of. Police said she was out collecting cans when she was killed.

“You see her mostly in the evening coming out and going to get some food for the cats,” said neighbor Walter Persaud.

Fuertes lived with one of her sons, who did not want to speak to CBS2, but her older son spoke through a translator.

“Why did he have to kill her? What did she do to him?” he said. “My mom never hurt anyone. Why did he have to kill her, that degenerate? He’s a degenerate. I wish I had him in front of me right now. I wish I could have him in front of me so I could spit in his face.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.