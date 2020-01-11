CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 10-year-old boy killed by a city sanitation truck in Queens will be laid to rest Saturday.

Shree Panthi died Tuesday morning while walking to school with his mother in Corona.

A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a New York City Department of Sanitation truck while crossing the street with his mother this morning in Queens. (CBS2)

Investigators say the truck pulled out of a driveway, striking both mother and son.

Shree’s mother was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed.

