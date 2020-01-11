Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 10-year-old boy killed by a city sanitation truck in Queens will be laid to rest Saturday.
Shree Panthi died Tuesday morning while walking to school with his mother in Corona.
Investigators say the truck pulled out of a driveway, striking both mother and son.
Shree’s mother was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene.
No charges have been filed.