



Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday and charged with murder and gang assault.

The teen was allegedly among a group of five individuals that attacked 60-year-old Juan Fresnada and his 29-year-old husband, Bayron Caceres, on Dec. 24, 2019, in the Morrisania section.

Caceres told CBS2 they were inside a deli when a man attempted to rob them.

“He said, ‘give me some money.’ I said, ‘I don’t have any money.’ So he was really rude,” he said. “He said, ‘give me your money, or I’ll beat you up.’”

The couple ran away, but the suspects caught up with them and allegedly brutally assaulted them.

The suspects made off with just $1, police said.

Fresnada spent several days in the hospital and ultimately died of his injuries.

The 14-year-old is the third suspect to be arrested in connection to this incident. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Jan. 6 and 18-year-old Abu Conteh, of the Bronx, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019.

Both the 15-year-old boy and Conteh are also facing murder and gang assault charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.