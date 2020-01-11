Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man who was arrested for punching a woman in the face was arrested again less than 24 hours after being released.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man who was arrested for punching a woman in the face was arrested again less than 24 hours after being released.
Eugene Webb, 26, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly hitting a woman so hard it knocked her tooth out.
Under the city’s new criminal justice reform laws, he was released Friday morning without bail.
Webb was arrested again Friday night for aggressive panhandling near a bank entrance in Greenwich Village.
Police say Webb was carrying a glass pipe containing what appeared to be the drug K2.
Investigators say Webb has a history of assaulting women for no reason.