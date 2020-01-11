Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera viciously attacking a woman in Midtown.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera viciously attacking a woman in Midtown.
It happened on Jan. 1 around 12:01 a.m. at 10th Avenue and 51st Street.
Video shows the man punch the 63-year-old woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, before hitting her with a rolling suitcase.
Investigators say the victim did not know her attacker. She suffered facial injuries during the attack.
Her current condition is unknown.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.