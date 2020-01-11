by Matthew DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello… spring? It may not be, but it’ll sure be feeling like it today! Temps this afternoon will top out in the mid 60s for most. Clouds will dominate, but there will be some sunshine at times as well.

Temps don’t drop off much overnight as a strong southwest flow continues. Expect 50s in the suburbs to right around 60 in NYC. Showers and drizzle will be around, followed by a better risk of some heavier downpours toward daybreak.

Early Sunday starts off wet with a line of showers (and maybe even a few rumbles!) moving through between about 5-9am. By late morning and early afternoon, skies are clearing out and we’ll finish up the weekend with brighter skies. Highs are a little warmer tomorrow… in the mid and upper 60s. A good 25-30 degrees above normal!

The only other story is it’ll be on the breezy side with gusts 30+ mph at times. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about wind chills. Have a great weekend!