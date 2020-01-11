Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! Happiest of Weekends everyone!
It’s going to be a warm one this weekend. Temps are in the 60s today and tomorrow. We could be just shy of record territory today, but any break of sunshine will almost guarantee we break the record of 63 degrees.
Sunday is a similar story at 66, the record being 66. There is a rain chance Sunday morning, then we pop some sunshine, that gives us the added chance for some soaring temps.
We’re not far from 70! Have a great weekend!