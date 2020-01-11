Comments
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester community affected by a vandalism spree that’s being investigated as a hate crime united in prayer Saturday night.
Dozens of parishioners joined Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, as he celebrated evening mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown Heights.
Police say it’s one of several churches and buildings that had their windows smashed by vandals last week.
The suspects also knocked over a menorah at Veterans’ Field.
“There’s a lump in the throat and there’s a tear in the eye of people in this beautiful parish and this beautiful community, and that means the entire archdiocese feels with them. That’s what empathy and solidarity is all about,” Dolan said.
Investigators are still looking for a dark-colored car they believe the vandals were driving.
The FBI has also been called in to help.