



The father told detectives he put the boy and girl in a crib to take a nap around noon Friday at the Landing Hotel in East Elmhurst.

When he allegedly checked on them three hours later, they were unresponsive.

Withnesses say they watched as paramedics tried reviving the babies.

“They looked lifeless. And then the color about their skin. It didn’t seem like they were going to make it,” said witness Joseph Smith.

Sources say there was no visible trauma to the babies’ bodies.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to determine the cause of deaths.

Sources tell CBS2 the father had custody of the children, but police were questioning both parents.