



— A homeless man is facing new charges Sunday after he’s accused in a string of violent attacks.

Eugene Webb, 26, was re-arrested Friday just hours after he was released from jail under the state’s new bail reform law, reports CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Webb was arraigned late Saturday night after three separate incidents on New York City Streets.

Questions about the new bail reform laws being raised after he was released after the first two incidents, both of them violent and one even left a young woman with missing teeth.

“Once I crossed McDougal I got pushed from the side and then attacked again and I was punched in the head,” said one victim who did not want to be identified. “I tried to start running away and then while that happened I was pushed to the ground… then I was screaming for help and trying to say stop.”

That was the voice of a 23-year-old woman allegedly assaulted by Webb as she walked to her workout class Wednesday morning. Too shaken to show her face, she recounted how he approached her on the street in Greenwich Village and hit her so hard she lost some of her teeth.

Later that day, police say this same man attacked a 35-year-old woman by Grand Central Terminal shoving her to the ground and kicking her in the back of the head. He was picked up for those two attacks Thursday but then released after his arraignment Friday.

Mere hours later he was arrested again for aggressive panhandling just feet from the scene of his first attack. This time police found a glass pipe in his possession containing what they believed to be K2.

Many point to the new bail reform laws that allow for offenders to be released without bail, free to strike again – laws that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has publicly supported.

“Justice was never supposed to be who has money in their pocket and who doesn’t,” said Cuomo.

The governor does acknowledge the law is not foolproof.

“There’s no doubt this is till a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made,” he said.

As of Sunday morning, CBS2 was told Webb was in custody and has been taken to the hospital for an evaluation.