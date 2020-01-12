



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Buddy and Rudolpho.

Buddy is an 8-year-old, 12-pound, hypoallergenic, Shih Tzu. Buddy enjoys playing with his toys, going for walks and most of all being with you. One thing you should know about Buddy, is that he loves to sing! He will break into spontaneous song when the spirit moves him!

Rudolpho is a 1-year-old, 8-pound, Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix with a spot of black on the tip of his tongue. Rudolpho is an affectionate, loving and playful pup! Originally from Florida, Rudolpho is adjusting to the winter temperatures by wearing his coat when he goes out for his walks.

We are so excited that 13-year-old Lucy was adopted by Stella, Chris and their children Dina and Yanni, and went home to New Jersey where Lucy has a 13-year-old companion, Snowball! Stella saw Lucy on Furry Friend Finder and could not stop thinking about her! Now when Stella’s husband, Chris, comes home from work he opens the door and says: “Lucy I’m home!” Stella says that the whole family is in LOVE with Lucy and that they especially enjoy when she sticks her tongue out at them!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.