BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday night, NJ Transit suspended the Raritan Valley line and residents were being told to stay away as crews battled a massive fire.

The fire in downtown Bound Brook was so large and out of control, CBS2’s Christina Fan and other reporters were being kept several blocks away. Smoke could be seen in the distance spiraling into the sky.

First responders said at least eight buildings were on fire. Officials said the devastating flames erupted at around 7 p.m. and as of 11 p.m. the blaze was still not under control.

The area burning was so large it was showing on the National Weather Service’s radar, Fan reported.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started on a piece of new construction on Main Street and then spread across the street to several other buildings, including apartment complexes and local businesses.

First responders said they do believe everyone was evacuated and nearby streets are closed off in a three-block radius around the impacted area.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

