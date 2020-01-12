MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of the victims of the synagogue stabbing in Rockland County remains in intensive care.
The family of Josef Neumann said he is still in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center and will need additional surgeries.
The 72-year-old was gravely injured in the Dec. 28 attack. Police said Grafton Thomas burst into the Monsey home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenbeg and attacked five people with a machete.
Neumann’s daughter said she visits her father every day.
“I tell him about my kids and I tell him what day it is and what we’re doing, just like carrying a conversation. It’s just one sided right now,” Nicky Kohen said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for mounting medical bills. For more information, please click here. They want the public to see the graphic photo of Josef to register the horror of the attack. To see the unedited photo, click here. (Warning: Graphic content.)
The suspect, Thomas, is due in court Monday on federal hate crime charges. His attorney has said the 37-year-old suffers from mental illness.