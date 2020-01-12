Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect a risk for showers and maybe even some thunderstorms early this morning as temps will surge to the upper 60s again early in the day.
As a powerful cold front sweeps through, the rain will taper but the winds will howl, with gusts up to 50 mph possible during the first half of the day.
Temps will drop pretty sharply tonight, with high temps tomorrow about 20 degrees colder in the upper 40s, so don’t put that warm coat away just yet!