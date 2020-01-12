Comments
Prep time: 2 hours (including soaking time)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s something comforting about eating a nice, hot bowl of rice during the cold winter.
Chef JJ Johnson, owner of Fieldtrip in Harlem, has some yummy one-dish rice concoctions to share.
Coconut Sticky Rice With Green Curry
Coconut Sticky Rice
6 servings
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Total time: 2 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups uncooked sticky rice
- 2 cups canned coconut milk
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest (about 2 limes)
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions
- Soak the rice in a non-reactive container that holds at least twice the volume of rice: Cover the rice with 2 to 3 inches of warm water and soak for 2 hours.
- Drain the rice and place in a steamer basket. Set the steamer basket over several inches of boiling water in a large pot. The rice must not touch the boiling water. Cover and steam for 30 minutes, or until the rice is shiny and tender. Be careful that your pot doesn’t run dry during steaming; add more water if necessary.
- While the rice steams, pour the coconut milk into a heavy pot and heat over medium heat until it just begins to simmer. Make sure the milk does not boil. Stir in the sugar, lime zest and salt make sure to dissolve the sugar and salt completely into the hot milk.
- When the sticky rice is tender, turn it out into a bowl and slowly pour the warm coconut milk over. Stir gently with a wooden spoon to mix the liquid into the rice, then let stand for 20 minutes to an hour to allow the flavors to blend.
Chef JJ’s kitchen tips: Keep the sticky rice covered and warm before serving. It will dry out if left uncovered for too long.
Green Curry Sauce
Ingredients
- ¼ C Green Curry Paste
- ½ Cans Coconut Milk
- 1cup Spinach
- ¼ bunch Thai Basil
- 1 Lime Leaves
- 1 Stalks Lemon Grass Cut
- 1qt Veggie Stock
- 1tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 Bird’s Eye Chili
Procedure
- Blend the Thai Basil, Bird’s Eye Chili, and spinach in the Vitamix with a little pork liquid until contents are liquefied but still a vibrant green color.
- In a large Pot sauté the lemon grass, Lime leaves and Green Curry Paste for about 5-7 minutes, you’ll begin to smell all the flavors coming out.
- Add Coconut Milk and veggie liquid to the Sautéed Mixture and the previously Blended Ingredients, salt and continue cooking for 15-20 minutes as the mixture reduces, taste and salt.