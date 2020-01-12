NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man seen carrying a handgun in possible connection to a shooting that left two men wounded in the Bronx.
The NYPD says gunmen fired shots at a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man at East 136th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The 20-year-old was shot in the stomach while the 18-year-old was hit in his foot. EMS took both men to area hospitals, and both are listed in stable condition.
The suspected shooter fled the scene on foot southbound on Willis Avenue. He is described as last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue hooded jacket, black pants and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.