



Dina Lohan , the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan , got into more driving trouble on Long Island on Saturday night.

Sources say the 57-year-old mother of the “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” star was driving on Old Mill Road in North Merrick, N.Y., when she got into a collision with another vehicle and allegedly fled the scene.

The other driver allegedly following Lohan’s vehicle and police later cited her for operating a vehicle without a license.

The Associated Press reports Dina Lohan was driving with a suspended license on Saturday evening when she hit another driver near Merrick Mall, authorities said.

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes with the engine on, and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her, and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.

Lohan refused to take any field sobriety tests, and was arrested on felony charges of driving while intoxicated. She had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated drunken driving in April 2014. Her license was suspended in July over a failure to pay state taxes.

It’s a felony to drive while intoxicated after having a previous qualifying DWI conviction in the prior 10 years.

Lohan is due back in court later this week after she was released on her own recognizance Sunday, her attorney, Mark Heller, said. He called her arrest “an unfortunate event” and said, “We’re hoping we’ll resolve it favorably.”

