



A six-alarm fire destroyed several buildings overnight in Somerset County, New Jersey.

A building that was under construction went up in flames around 8 p.m. Sunday near Mountain Avenue and East 6th Street in downtown Bound Brook.

High winds caused the fire to spread across the street, completely destroying at least three buildings, including two redevelopment projects and a 10-unit apartment building. An audio outlet store was also damaged.

“Literately within a minute of getting the warning, it was just a fireball. As high as you could see, raging hundreds of feet into the air,” witness Larry Lapczynski said. “After the fire started on the south side of Main Street – the really big new complex – it jumped over the street, because of all the embers and everything, and caught another new apartment complex that was being built directly the opposite side of the street.”

Fortunately, the residents managed to escape from the apartment building, and no injuries were reported.

“The firemen went door-to-door into every unit and made sure that everybody was out,” said Borough Administrator Hector Herrera.

1/2: Raritan Valley Line service has resumed between Bridgewater and Dunellen following an earlier to 6-alarm structure fire near NJ TRANSIT tracks in Bound Brook. Bound Brook Rail station will be closed the entire service day, Monday, January 13th. — Raritan Valley Line (@NJTRANSIT_RVL) January 13, 2020

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but there was no work going on at the construction site.

New Jersey Transit service was suspended on Raritan Valley Line from Bridgewater to Dunellen, but has since resumed. The Bound Brook station is expected to be closed all day though.