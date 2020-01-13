Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are in the hospital and another two are being questioned by police in Brooklyn after sources say a dispute among parents turned violent Sunday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are in the hospital and another two are being questioned by police in Brooklyn after sources say a dispute among parents turned violent Sunday night.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Bay 7th Street in Bath Beach.
Sources say there was an argument about children and possibly bullying that led to one man being stabbed in the neck and another in the leg.
Both men are expected to survive.
Another man and a woman are being questioned at the 62nd Precinct.