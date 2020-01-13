Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thick, black smoke billowed from a building in Brooklyn this morning as a fire forced residents to climb down the fire escape to safety.
The fire broke out in a Benson Avenue apartment building in the Bath Beach neighborhood.
Five people were injured – one critically, three seriously and one minor.
Chopper 2’s Dan Rice was over the scene as fire officials inspected the damage.
One side of the building could be seen blackened from the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.