JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI and New Jersey State Police will give an update on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shootings.

Last month the two shooters parked a stolen U-Haul van got out with rifles and began firing into a kosher market. Three people were killed inside the market.

The attackers were killed by responding officers.

Authorities say minutes before the market attack, the shooters killed detective Joseph Seals in Bay View cemetery.

He was approaching them as suspects in the murder of a livery cab driver in Bayonne.

