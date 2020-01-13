Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI and New Jersey State Police will give an update on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shootings.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI and New Jersey State Police will give an update on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shootings.
Last month the two shooters parked a stolen U-Haul van got out with rifles and began firing into a kosher market. Three people were killed inside the market.
The attackers were killed by responding officers.
Authorities say minutes before the market attack, the shooters killed detective Joseph Seals in Bay View cemetery.
He was approaching them as suspects in the murder of a livery cab driver in Bayonne.
JERSEY CITY SHOOTING
- Funeral Held For Det. Joseph Seals, Killed Confronting Suspects In Cemetery
- Third Suspect Linked To Shooters Appears In Court On Weapons Charges
- Mayor Steven Fulop Plans To Build Community Bridges In Wake Of Deadly Shootout
- Jersey City Shooters Believed To Be Prime Suspects In Murder Of Local Livery Driver
- Anti-Defamation League Talks Of Fear Gripping Jewish Community
- CBS2 Journalists Recount Being In Harm’s Way
- Watch: Barrage Of Gunfire Heard In Jersey City As Police Move On Suspects
- Photos: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout
- More…