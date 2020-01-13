NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a case of carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for four people being rushed to the hospital in Nassau County.
The close call for a family in New Cassel was thanks to a carbon monoxide detector that alerted them to danger, reports CBSN New York’s Caroline Gusoff.
Westbury fire officials say they were called to a home on Swalm Street around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning. Inside they found four people, some of whom were unresponsive.
They had been asleep in the basement when fire officials say a carbon monoxide alarm went off.
Though they came upstairs, two adults and two children were taken to the hospital.
On Monday friends told CBS New York the family is on the mend at Nassau University Medical Center and are doing fine.
Fire officials say a basement gas burner is to blame.