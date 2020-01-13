



The man accused of stabbing five people at a synagogue in Rockland County will be arraigned on federal hate crime charges today.

Grafton Thomas could face life in prison, but first, he’ll face a judge. He’s charged with five counts of attempting to kill the victims because of their religion and five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religion in attempt to kill.

His attorney, however, says he is mentally ill, not anti-Semitic.

WEB EXTRA: Read the criminal complaint (pdf)

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old stormed into a rabbi’s Monsey home with a machete while a group was inside celebrating Chanukah. He allegedly told dozens of congregants “no one is leaving.”

Thomas then drove to New York City, where he was stopped by two NYPD officers in Harlem. Investigators found a trove of evidence inside his car, including a machete.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas had journals with anti-Semitic entries. One page referenced Hitler, “Nazi culture,” a Star of David and swastika.

Following the attack, five victims were hospitalized with serious injuries. Josef Neumann, a 72-year-old grandfather, remains in intensive care at Westchester Medical Center.

“I tell him about my kids and I tell him what day it is and what we’re doing. Just like carrying a conversation, it’s just one sided right now,” said his daughter, who visits him every day. “We’re taking all our energy and placing it on the positive light of my father, hoping and praying for him to heal completely and miraculously.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his medical costs.